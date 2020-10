Posuzování odlehčovacích komor místně specifickým přístupem

English Synopsis

Combined sewer overflows (CSOs) can have serious both chronic and acute impacts on receiving waters. The paper describes basic principles and content of the new Czech technical standard ČSN 75 6262 Combined sewer overflows containing CSOs assessment based on the site specific combined approach. The key parameter is the prescribed dilution ratio of the dry weather flow in the sewer. The assessment of CSOs emissions (loads) and environmental quality standards (impacts) in receiving waters provides the background for the design of protective measures. As the emission criteria, minimum drainage efficiencies of dissolved and suspended pollutants contained in the in wet weather flow in combined sewer system to the biological treatment at the WWTP are required. The environmental quality standards target hydraulic stress in the receiving water caused by the increased discharge due to CSOs and acute impacts of the pollutants (acute toxicity of ammonia, increased oxygen deficit and negative impacts of suspended solids). The goal of the standard is a safe identification of problematic CSOs. The technical support is provided by the decision support system for planning of receiving waters protection from urban drainage impacts during wet weather conditions (ISOK). Future steps - also in relation to the new Czech legislation - are discussed.