Kvalita odpadní vody v závislosti na množství kyslíku

English Synopsis

Wastewater Quality Depending on Oxygen Amount

The aim of the article is to describe the main indicators that affect the amount of oxygen in wastewater and its overall quality. There are three environments that characterize wastewater according to the amount of oxygen. After using all the oxygen from the wastewater, negative phenomena often occur. For example, damage to the cement part of sewers, the formation of excessive odors in the environment or the negative impact of wastewater treatment. The article also includes measured values of the oxidation-reduction potential in a real pumping station in a combined sewer.