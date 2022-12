Karotáž pro zjištění příčin ovlivnění hladin podzemní vody a návrh optimálního způsobu nápravy

English Synopsis

Logging to Determine the Causes of Affecting the Water Levels

Recently, there have been more and more cases of suspected influence on water levels. There are more and more related disputes with this trend. However, the employees of water authorities have no choice but to rely on the experience of the geologist who prepared the project. In terms of form, the project can be processed well. But fatal problems can arise in terms of well operation. A special chapter is the wells for heat pumps with all their shortcomings and huge technical problems with grouting cement mixtures resulting from small diameters of wells. The aim of this paper is to inform about the wide possibilities of well logging to find out the real cause of the problems related to the level drops and to suggest the optimal way of remediation.