Tritium jako ukazatel pro posuzování infiltrace do zdrojů pozemních vod

English Synopsis

Tritium as an Indicator for Assessing Infiltration into Groundwater Resources

Tritium (3H), radioactive hydrogen, which occurs on the Earth's surface in low concentrations, can be used as a tracer due to its suitable properties. For this purpose, tritium was monitored in groundwater and precipitation samples. The tritium concentration in groundwater was lower than in precipitation. This is caused by the radioactive decay of tritium, infiltrated from the surface into groundwater, where the connection with the surface is limited. Tritium concentration can therefore be used to infer the rate of connection between groundwater and the surface and can be used to estimate the level of infiltration or the vulnerability of groundwater.