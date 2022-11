Využití artéských vod pod Brnem pro účely nouzového zásobování vodou

English Synopsis

Use of Artesian Water in Brno Region for Emergency Water Supply

In the Brno area there are abundant groundwater sources in artesian structures. The hydrogeological aquifer of artesian water are Miocene sands covered with the position of Baden's calcareous clays. Under the Brno there is therefore a usable hydrogeological structure, able to serve as an alternative source of water to bridge emergencies and crisis situations. The expected usable reserves of artesian water are 200 to 300 l.s−1. The yield of the structure may be threatened by excessive water extraction, as artesian waters have been (and in some cases still are) used mainly as a source of water for industrial enterprises. In 2021, the first stage of hydrogeological work took place, the aim of which was to revise selected existing hydrogeological wells, which could be used as potential sources of drinking water to ensure the required volumes of water for the needs of emergency water supply of Brno city. In 2022, the second stage of work took place, the aim of which was to define land suitable for excavating new wells.