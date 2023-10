Kontrolní seznamy a jejich využití při stavbě a provozu potrubí (1. část)

English Synopsis

Checklists and Their Use in Pipeline Construction and Operation. Part 1 — Concepts and Pipeline Safety

The presented set of four communications deals with the risk management in favour of safety applied to the operation of pipelines. It respects current professional knowledge and presents it in the concept promoted by the UN, the European Union, the OECD and others. The first part introduces terms used in engineering practice, which deals with risks and safety and introduces knowledge that is relevant to pipeline safety.