Vliv styrenu na mechanické vlastnosti polymerní hmoty pro bezvýkopovou sanaci kanalizačních řadů

English Synopsis

Effect of Styrene on Mechanical Properties of Polymeric Material for Trenchless Rehabilitation of Sewer Lines

This paper deals with the study of the effect of the use of styrene in a polyester resin as a polymer binder in a trenchless rehabilitation composite. The different formulations also contain secondary raw materials as waste foam glass, basalt frit, waste glass from solar panels and fly ash. In the development of the formulations, which are subsequently used to saturate the polymer sleeves, the influence on the mechanical properties of the whole composite is mainly investigated. The mechanical parameters investigated include mainly the flexural modulus, the stress at first failure, the flexural deformation, adhesion of the lining to the pipe. The work found that the decrease in mechanical properties for the non-styrene variant is not so significant as to prevent its effective use in the composite.