Nástroje pro efektivní a bezpečné hospodaření se srážkovou vodou na území hlavního města Prahy

English Synopsis

RainPRAGUE – the Tools for Effective and Safe Management of Rainwater in Prague City

This paper introduces the results of the project „Tools for effective and safe management of rainwater in Prague city – RainPRAGUE”. Achieved results show the options for higher living standards for inhabitants in urbanised area of Prague city regarding to current and expected trends in climatic change. The project consists of three concepts. The concept 1 was focused on effective management of rainwaters in the urban area of Prague vicinity. Concept 2 was focused on WEB-GIS-based software that will be used to manage emergency hydrological situations on watercourses within the area of Prague city. It will help to prevent and protect the resident population, property and the environment against negative impacts of flash floods. Concept 3 was aimed to develop of WEB-GIS-based software that can assist in delineation of areas with heightened risk of surface runoff, erosion and sediment/pollutant as well as undue drainage runoff. The WEB-GIS is located on the following link (https://rainprague.vumop.cz/).