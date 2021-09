Návrh metodiky pro měření teploty vody ve vodárenských distribučních sítích

English Synopsis

Design of Methodology for Measurement of Drinking Water Temperature through the Pipe Wall

This article focuses on the issue of measuring the temperature of water in water distribution networks. Under certain conditions, the increased water temperature can have a negative effect on the quality of drinking water, which in extreme cases can lead to the loss of the status of hygienic safety of drinking water. The article contains an overview of the negative consequences of increased water temperature on its quality, a clear presentation of all parts of the distribution system in which the water temperature can change and describes the existing procedures for measuring the water temperature. Part of the work is also a description of the proposed methodology for continuous measurement of water temperature in the distribution network, the feasibility of which was experimentally tested in laboratory conditions.