Čištění vodovodního potrubí řízeným proplachováním po úsecích – přínosy, dostupné metody a nástroje

English Synopsis

The article deals with the current issue of the quality of drinking water, which is supplied by public water supply systems. In the past, a method and a machine (the Astacus robot) were developed at the Faculty of Civil Engineering at the BUT in Brno for cleaning water pipes using the method of controlled flushing. Both tools have been introduced into operational practice and bring good results. Public water supply pipes can thus be cleaned efficiently, cheaply and with a smaller amount of flushing water than has been done so far. This cleaning can be carried out by water network technicians themselves, for which they use the Astacus flushing robot. Based on a simple instruction that is read from the map of the water network, this machine calculates the parameters of the flushing procedure and then performs the flushing. The benefit of Astacus technology is the automated collection, evaluation and reporting of data on the temperature, pressure and flow of water in pipes, which is carried out during pipe cleaning.