Variantní testování čištění a rekuperace tepla šedých odpadních vod

English Synopsis

Alternative Treatment and Heat Recovery of Greywater

The current trend and sustainable approach to reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions lie in the use of renewable energy. According to ČSN EN 16147: 2011, the use of shower and bathtub accounts for approx. 48–75% of the total hot water demand, depending on the size and facilities of the household. [1] Some owners and operators are looking for new ways of recycling wastewater, which can be supplemented by obtaining thermal energy for preheating hot water or as a source of thermal energy for heat pumps in the case of hot greywater collection. This paper deals with a summary of laboratory procedures for testing technological units within the project “Collection and reuse of heat energy from wastewater, combined with the use of treated wastewater”.