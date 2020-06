Kombinované systémy využívané k míchání a provzdušňování

English Synopsis

Combined mixing and aeration systems are used in waste water treatment plants as well as in other places. These systems are mainly installed in activation reactors or in sludge storage tanks. In this article there is a description of their function and an example of use in activation tanks at real WWTPs.

The aim of the article is to broaden the awareness of combined systems and to show how a system is installed on a real WWTP, including demonstrating its reliability by means of effluent values of the monitored indicators.