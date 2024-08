Koncept technického řešení vybraných nádrží v povodí Moravy

English Synopsis

Concept of the Technical Solutions of Selected Reservoirs in the Morava Basin

Current climate changes require adjustments in water management. One of the technical measures is the construction of reservoirs. Already in 1953, locations for future reservoir construction were designated under the State water management plan of the Czechoslovak Republic. Currently, these locations are recorded in the General Plan for Areas Protected for Surface Water Accumulation. Number of protected locations has changed over time, from the original 518 to the current 86. For a more detailed concept of water management and technical solutions have been selected six reservoirs from the Morava River Basin: Borovnice, Kuřimské Jestřabí, Vysočany, Brodce, Plaveč, and Bělkovice. The schemes will provide volume about 120 mil. m3 with total take-off up to 2.5 m3/s. They will ensure a minimum residual flow under the dam and enable the production of hydropower with a total output of 0.5 MW. The Bělkovice scheme was chosen to demonstrate the solution.