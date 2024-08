Pokročilé oxidační procesy a ekologické způsoby čištění odpadních vod

English Synopsis

Concern for the aquatic environment is nowadays causing an increased awareness of the presence of pharmaceuticals in wastewater. In the context of the European legislation, which is currently in the approval process, a set of requirements for all wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) will be given to remove chosen pharmaceuticals. The objective of this work is to determine the efficacy of the various nature-based solutions (NBS) for additional micropollutant removal. In this study, the additional removal rate of 25 pharmaceuticals performed by NBS after standard WWTP processes coupled with ozonation post-treatment unit, with 5 mg·l−1 ozone doses, was in the range 17-77 %, depending on given NBS. Best results among NBS showed granulated activated carbon (AC) with average removal rate of 76,8 %.