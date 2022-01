Využití recyklovaných stavebních materiálů pro přírodní čistírny odpadních vod

English Synopsis

The Use of Recycled Building Materials for Constructed Treatment Wetlands

Reducing the consumption of non-renewable raw materials has become a growing issue in recent years. The construction of constructed treatment wetlands generates a significant consumption of natural aggregates, which can be classified as non-renewable raw materials. For this reason, it is necessary to try to find alternative materials to natural aggregates. A substitute for conventional aggregates may be recycled construction materials, which are still not as widely used as natural materials, mainly due to their low quality. The currently available materials should be evaluated in terms of replacing the main filter material of vertical filters, as this is where the consumption of natural aggregates is highest. The aim is to ensure financial savings by using more affordable recyclates, but also to preserve sufficient natural resources for future generations.