Hydraulická vodivost filtračních materiálů ze stavebních recyklátů a jejich použitelnost ve vodárenství

Hydraulic Conductivity of Filter Materials Made from Recycled Aggregates

Constructed treatment wetlands use a system of filter beds as the main treatment stage. Currently, the most used type of filter is the vertical flow bed, which is formed by layers of natural aggregates. The suitability of a material for use in the filter body is determined, among other things, by its hydraulic conductivity. For the main filtration layers of vertical filters, it is necessary to meet the required value of the saturated hydraulic conductivity coefficient located in the range of 10−4–10−3 m s−1. This article focuses on the determination of the hydraulic conductivity of recycled aggregates made from brick and concrete. The conductivity of raw materials is approximately 10−5 m s−1, but for materials treated by washing the saturated conductivity values are in the required range.