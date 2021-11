Optimalizace způsobu odběru vzorků pro monitorování viru SARS-COV-2 v odpadních vodách

English Synopsis

Optimization of the Sampling Method for SARS-CoV-2 Monitoring in Wastewater

The use of SARS-CoV-2 RNA as a biomarker of COVID-19 in wastewater appears to be an appropriate tools for the establishment an early warning system for successful monitoring of infectious outbreaks before an epidemic occurs. SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA fragments are secreted by infected individuals in wastewater excrement, where they can be detected by the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) method. Within the project “Utilization of wastewater monitoring as an early warning tool against the emergence of an epidemiological situation” in 2021, wastewater sampling methods were optimized with subsequent verification of these methods on wastewater samples taken in subsequent waves of the epidemic.