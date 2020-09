Technologie vertikálních filtrů s vegetací pro čištění odpadních vod

English Synopsis

The Technology of Vertical Flow Filters for Contructed Treatment Wetlands

In the Czech Republic, the constructed wetlands (CWs) have been used as wastewater treatment technologies since 1989. They are usually designed for small communities to 500 PE exceptionally to 2 000 PE. At present, about 300 CWs are in operation in the Czech Republic. Majority of them are designed with horizontal subsurface flow, while vertical subsurface flow (VF) constructed wetlands are still rarely used. Compared to abroad, vertical filters (beds) in the Czech Republic are only a new technology. Proof of this are the results from the largest vertical filter operated at CW Dražovice for 850 PE. The technology of vertical filter has great potential to improve the reputation of constructed treatment wetlands in the Czech Republic.