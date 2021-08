Agrolesnická opatření v rámci pozemkových úprav a jejich vliv na erozní a odtokové poměry

English Synopsis

Agricultural Measures in the Framework of Land Consolidation and Their Influence on Soil Properties

The aim of this research is a comprehensive evaluation of the retention capacity of the landscape depending on the use of soil protection technology in a selected locality and a comparison of selected hydropedological characteristics in the context of land management. The area is modeled in terms of erosion and runoff conditions. In the next stage, the plan is to evaluate the changes in selected physical hydropedological characteristics during the year in the conditions of climate change.