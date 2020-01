Posouzení rizik jako součást provozních řádů veřejných vodovodů

English Synopsis

Risk assessment as a part of public water supply system operating rules

The risk assessment of water systems is implemented and carried out in more than ten European and a number of non-European countries. The main expected benefits of risk assessment are improving water quality, reducing the number and consequence of accidents, improving water resources protection, reducing acute diseases in the customer population, improving operational monitoring, better understanding of the entire supply system, reducing costs of remedies, operator and more. The disadvantage of carrying out a risk analysis for operators is, above all, a higher administrative burden and the costs of introducing a risk assessment.