Hydraulická analýza jako důležitá součást předprojektové přípravy

English Synopsis

The paper deals mainly with the hydraulic analysis of the water pipeline using hydraulic simulation model (HSM) and optimization procedures. The paper highlights the importance of performing hydraulic analysis at the pre-design stage of water conveyance structures. A case study is included. An overview and simplified description of the procedures used, i.e. the definition of the necessary inputs, is given. This is followed by a description of the procedure for compiling the HSM and verifying its plausibility. Then the design of the solution within the case study and the assessment of the boundary conditions using the HSM. Subsequently, the solution alternatives are evaluated, showing the significant impact of implementing the above.