Změna odtoku vody v závislosti na tvaru podtlakového vtoku

English Synopsis

Change of Water Outflow Depending on the Shape of the Siphonic Drain

The article describes the change of water outflow depending on the shape of the siphonic drain. For several selected shapes of siphonic drains, the hydraulic capacity was measured depending on the height of the water on the board, which simulates the roof and is located in the storage tank. An outflow curve was plotted for each inlet, from which the maximum hydraulic capacity is evident, which is based on the boundary conditions of the laboratory measuring device. For comparison purposes, photographs of water flow in the pipeline and above the level of the simulated roof were recorded. Recording was performed for all measured drains and also for each height of water.