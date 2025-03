História a súčasnosť úpravní vôd na Slovensku

English Synopsis

History and Present of Water Treatment Plants in Slovakia

The first water treatment plants in Slovakia were built in the 1930s for the purpose of obtaining high-quality drinking water. The article provides an overview of water treatment plants and technologies used in water treatment during their existence. The total number of treatment plants that have been put into operation is 138, with a capacity from 1 l/s to 1000 l/s of treated water. Currently, 80 of this number are in operation, 14 of which have been reconstructed, not only the building part, but also the technological equipment has been replaced with newer, more efficient ones so that the treated water meets the requirements for drinking water set by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of the Slovak Republic No. 91/2023 Coll., which establishes details on the quality of drinking water, drinking water quality control, monitoring program and risk management in drinking water supply.