Normy, konstrukční prvky a zkušenosti s podzemními a nadzemními hydranty

English Synopsis

Standards, construction elements and experiences with ungerground and above-ground hydrants

Underground and above-ground hydrants have a special position within shut-off valves. They are used for various functions in water networks. Their importance in relation to the applicable standards is also reflected in the fact that they have a higher minimum service life in the number of cycles (1000 cycles) than conventional shut-off valves with manual control. At present, the usual criterion for their purchase is the price, the criteria of construction and useful elements in terms of long-term durability and reliability are not taken into account.