Vodní mikroturbíny pro vodárenství

English Synopsis

As a result of the pandemic and war in Ukraine, virtually all forms of energy are becoming more expensive. In the last two years, the price of electricity on the stock exchange has risen more than eightfold. This fact is a fundamental impetus not only for energy savings in the drinking water sector, but also for the energy recovery of residual pressure heads. The paper describes the advantages of using Pelton turbines, including many years of operating experience. Furthermore, a new type of propeller turbine with an adjustable radial guide vanes and variable operating speed is presented. The wide flow control range with high efficiency, increased cavitation resistance and design simplicity is demonstrated on a pilot installation. The entire unit including the spiral casing is made of stainless-steel materials. Operational tests of the unit demonstrate the suitability of the concept also for customer tailor-made solutions designed specifically for the given head and flow parameters. The pay-back period of investment for hydroelectric power plants with modern micro-turbines is in the order of few years due to the high efficiency and wide range of flow control.