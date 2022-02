Citlivostní analýza softwaru pro simulace porušení sypaných hrází v důsledku vnitřní eroze

English Synopsis

Sensitivity Analysis of the Software AREBA for Simulation Dam Breaching Due to Internal Erosion

One of the causes of earth fill dam failure are internal erosion. To simulate these phenomena, a number of software are available to calculate the failure of an earth fill dams due to overtopping or due to internal erosion. For this purpose, software (SW) A Rapid Embankment Breach Analysis (AREBA) was chosen, for which a one-way sensitivity analysis was performed. The paper aims to understand the key geotechnical parameters input to the SW AREBA and their influence on the dam breach hydrogram, the size of the breach and also on the time characteristics. The most sensitive parameters influencing the outputs are the Manning´s roughness coefficient and the erodibility coefficient. These two parameters should be varied by the Monte-Carlo method in the AREBA.