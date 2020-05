Zkoumání pórové struktury trubek vytvrzovaných na místě (CIPP)

English Synopsis

Investigation of Porosity of Cured in Place Pipes (CIPP)

For pipe renovation using the CIPP method, the installer company should also define the maximum proportional gas volume of any entrained air and/or evolved gas in the wall of the CIPP tube. There is no prescribed method fordetermining the maximum proportional gas volume in the wall of the CIPP. The maximum proportional volume of any entrained air and/or evolved gas in the wall of the CIPP tube was determined by evaluating pictures from a digital optical microscope and X-ray tomography. For comparison, various methods of curing have been researched (steam curing and the UV-curing). The usage of digital optical microscope is more economically and affordable, but not as exact as X-ray tomography. Greater gas volume in the pipe wall occurs in steam-cured pipes and the pores are enclosed in the pipe wall. In the case of UV-cured specimens there are also open pores on the pipe surface.