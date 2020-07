Dílčí uživatelský generel vody, aneb pohled na vnitřní vodovod přes jeho dlouhou životnost a vliv na životní prostředí. Část 1.

English Synopsis

A partial user general of water, or a view of the internal water supply system through its long life and impact on the environment. Part 1.

Investment and operating costs and the actual life of the internal water supply system are significantly reflected in the actual economy of the building and its operation. The mistakes that are associated with internal water mains impoverish us all unnecessarily, they only generate work for a small group. It is necessary to change the view of the importance of internal water supply, especially when it comes to buildings managed by the state, municipalities or serving the public.